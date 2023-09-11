Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Mr Faisu reveals WHY he fears doing Bigg Boss; Shiv Thakare responds

Faisal Shaikh popularly known as Mr. Faisu has been riding high on success ever since he gained popularity on social media and became one of the most famous content creators. His journey from rags to riches has been quite inspirational for many. The popular influencer recently launched his online chat show Long Drive With @MrFaisu on his YouTube channel. The first guest on his talk show was his rumored girlfriend and actress Jannat Zubair. After Jannat, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare was the second guest on Mr. Faisu's show.

Mr Faisu reveals WHY he fears doing Bigg Boss:

While praising his friend Shiv Thakare, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh, also known as Mr. Faisu, said, "Sometimes, I think I wish I had been on Bigg Boss." He went on to express how he appreciates Shiv's friendship and how meeting him has given him a better understanding of Shiv's friendly nature. Faisu mentioned that he wishes he could have been on Bigg Boss 16 with Shiv. In response, Shiv explained that Bigg Boss can be challenging when it comes to making friends because some people pretend to be fake, which makes it difficult to trust them.

Faisu then asked Shiv about his experience after leaving the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv shared that after the show, he received a lot of love and attention from his fans, which he greatly appreciates. While discussing this, Faisu mentioned that people inside the Bigg Boss house might feel tired because they're constantly on camera 24/7. Shiv agreed with Mr. Faisu.

Mr. Faisu then admitted that he fears doing Bigg Boss because he's concerned about the constant camera surveillance. However, Shiv reassured Faisu, saying that he would do great on the show. He encouraged Faisu, saying he'd have a lot of fun, and people would love him if he ever joined Bigg Boss. Shiv shared that based on Mr. Faisu's journey, he would easily survive in the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, Shiv and Faisu formed a close bond while both were recently shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Mr. Faisu, who was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was a guest participant in the 13th season.

