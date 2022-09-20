Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Rajiv Adatia leaves Ranveer Singh in shock after calling him 'nalayak'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the most watched stunt reality show, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. After a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season. The Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will be aired this weekend. As per the promos, Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and others will be part of the grand entertainer finale.

In the recent promo, Ranveer Singh became the target of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia. During the shooting of the show, host Rohit Shetty and the contestants have been teaching hindi to Rajiv Adatia. Hence at the Grand finale of the season, he wrote a special letter for Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The letter was read out by actor Varun Sharma. He read out, “Aa piss dekh ke itne bade nalayak hai, poore Bollywood mein aapke jitna nalayak koi nahi hai.” Ranveer Singh was so shocked to hear the works that he took off his sunglasses. Everyone is seen laughing their gut out as he reads out the complete misspelled letter.