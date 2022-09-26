Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Tushar Kalia takes home winners trophy; Beats Faisal Shaikh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the audience's attention. The show began with a bang in July, and since then, it has been treating the audience with fun-filled and adventurous episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences as the Grand Finale episode of the show premiered today on September 25. Many popular celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and amongst them, the strongest contestants emerged as the finalists of the show.

The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and Faisal Shaikh. After competing against each other in several stunts and battling their phobias, the contestants who managed to reach the top are social media sensation Faisal Shaikh and ace choreographer Tushar Kalia. Throughout the entire season, we saw Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia fighting gruesome stunts with courage and were often applauded by Rohit Shetty owing to their spirit.