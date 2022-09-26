Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Tushar Kalia takes home winners trophy; Beats Faisal Shaikh
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the audience's attention. The show began with a bang in July, and since then, it has been treating the audience with fun-filled and adventurous episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences as the Grand Finale episode of the show premiered today on September 25. Many popular celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and amongst them, the strongest contestants emerged as the finalists of the show.
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and Faisal Shaikh. After competing against each other in several stunts and battling their phobias, the contestants who managed to reach the top are social media sensation Faisal Shaikh and ace choreographer Tushar Kalia. Throughout the entire season, we saw Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia fighting gruesome stunts with courage and were often applauded by Rohit Shetty owing to their spirit.
Tushar and Mr. Faisu took up the last stunt of the season and fought for the trophy. Tushar won the task and was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a brand new car. The show kept the audiences on the edge of their seats, and fans waited with bated breaths to see the winner of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered today September 25.
Here's wishing Tushar Kalia a hearty congratulations.
