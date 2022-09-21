Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Promo: Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik nail the fashion face-off

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes of the show will air in the upcoming weekend. The show premiered in July and after several eliminations and tough competition, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go off-air. Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo from the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Fashion Icon Ranveer Singh and Fashionista Rubina Dilaik in a fashion face-off. The two are seen sporting props and other things on their outfit and doing a ramp walk for Rohit Shetty, Cirkus star cast and the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This act presented by Ranveer and Rubina leaves everyone in splits, and all are seen laughing out loud.