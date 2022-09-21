Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Promo: Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik nail the fashion face-off
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Grand Finale will premiere on 24th and 25th September.
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes of the show will air in the upcoming weekend. The show premiered in July and after several eliminations and tough competition, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go off-air. Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo from the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Fashion Icon Ranveer Singh and Fashionista Rubina Dilaik in a fashion face-off. The two are seen sporting props and other things on their outfit and doing a ramp walk for Rohit Shetty, Cirkus star cast and the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. This act presented by Ranveer and Rubina leaves everyone in splits, and all are seen laughing out loud.
The caption of this promo read, "Grand Finale mein fashionista Rubina vs fashion icon Ranveer ka mazedaar face off dekhne ke liye kya aap ho all set? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi #GrandFinale, 24th and 25th September, raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will take place on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on the 24th and 25th of September.
