Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Promo: Ranveer Singh takes a dig at Rubina Dilaik and Mr. Faisu

Rohit Shetty's top-rated stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes will air in the upcoming weekend. The filmmaker's upcoming film Cirkus star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants. The promos of the Gran Finale have been rolled out, and it promises a power-packed entertaining episode.

Today, Colors TV shared another promo of the upcoming Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In this promo, we see Bollywood's Superstar making a grand entry and shaking a leg along with the contestants. Then Ranveer says, "Mei sabki kundali bhi bata sakta hu sir". He then starts taking a dig at the contestants and says, "Rubina ke andar gaadi ki aatma aa jati hai". Everyone starts laughing as he enacts like Rubina. He then jumps to Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and says, "Kya bol rahe hai bantai, baki pantaro ko turant chaitayega bhai". After this entertaining act, all the contestants and host Rohit Shetty are seen laughing out loud.