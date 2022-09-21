Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Promo: Ranveer Singh takes a dig at Rubina Dilaik and Mr. Faisu
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Grand Finale will premiere on 24th and 25th September.
Rohit Shetty's top-rated stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes will air in the upcoming weekend. The filmmaker's upcoming film Cirkus star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants. The promos of the Gran Finale have been rolled out, and it promises a power-packed entertaining episode.
Today, Colors TV shared another promo of the upcoming Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In this promo, we see Bollywood's Superstar making a grand entry and shaking a leg along with the contestants. Then Ranveer says, "Mei sabki kundali bhi bata sakta hu sir". He then starts taking a dig at the contestants and says, "Rubina ke andar gaadi ki aatma aa jati hai". Everyone starts laughing as he enacts like Rubina. He then jumps to Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu and says, "Kya bol rahe hai bantai, baki pantaro ko turant chaitayega bhai". After this entertaining act, all the contestants and host Rohit Shetty are seen laughing out loud.
The caption of this promo read, "Grand Finale mein dekhiye energy king Ranveer Singh ko ek anokhe andaaz mein. Drop a if you are excited for the weekend. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi #GrandFinale, 24th and 25th September, raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par! Anytime on @voot".
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will take place on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on the 24th and 25th of September.
