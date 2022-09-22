Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rajiv Adatia praises Ranveer Singh's 'infectious energy'; PIC

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes will air on the weekend. Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus' star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants. The promos of the grand finale have been rolled out, and it promises a power-packed entertaining episode.

Today, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Ranveer Singh and praised the actor's energy. In this snap, we see Ranveer and Rajiv are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Sharing this photo with Ranveer, Rajiv captioned, "Some people have an infectious energy that make you perform better and make you give it your all! You are def one of those people! Superb performing with you bro! @ranveersingh".