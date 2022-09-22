Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rajiv Adatia praises Ranveer Singh's 'infectious energy'; PIC
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Grand Finale will premiere on 24th and 25th September.
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is edging towards its end, and the grand finale episodes will air on the weekend. Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus' star cast will be seen making an appearance on the grand finale episode of the show. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the contestants. The promos of the grand finale have been rolled out, and it promises a power-packed entertaining episode.
Today, Rajiv Adatia took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Ranveer Singh and praised the actor's energy. In this snap, we see Ranveer and Rajiv are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Sharing this photo with Ranveer, Rajiv captioned, "Some people have an infectious energy that make you perform better and make you give it your all! You are def one of those people! Superb performing with you bro! @ranveersingh".
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will take place on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on the 24th and 25th of September.
About Cirkus:
Rohit Shetty's next directional venture Cirkus stars Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead role alongside Siddharth Jadhav, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and others. Cirkus is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022. The film is loosely based on the 1982 Hindi film Angoor and is also a Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 5 PICS that define friendship of Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu