Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik's unique fashion face-off

The adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 went on air on July 2 this year. Ever since the show went on air, it dominated the TRP chart and turned out to be the most-watched reality show. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the team of Cirkus will promote their film on the grand finale of Rohit Shetty's show in Mumbai's Film City. The top finalists of this reality show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia.

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus team Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, and the legendary Johnny Lever graced the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They tried their level best to entertain the contestants and the audience. And, we must say, they succeeded. Ranveer Singh called Rubina Dilaik a 'true diva' and said that she's always very uptight and fashionable. Rohit Shetty displayed visuals of how Rubina stayed up to the mark when it came to fashion. The filmmaker said that Ranveer is a fashionista and Rubina is Khatron's fashionista and requested them to style each other with everything available on the set. From air conditioner tubes, furry carpets, and cardboard boxes, they experimented with everything and turned stylists for each other.