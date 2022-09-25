Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik's unique fashion face-off
The team of Cirkus graced the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
The adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 went on air on July 2 this year. Ever since the show went on air, it dominated the TRP chart and turned out to be the most-watched reality show. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the team of Cirkus will promote their film on the grand finale of Rohit Shetty's show in Mumbai's Film City. The top finalists of this reality show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, and Tushar Kalia.
Rohit Shetty's Cirkus team Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, and the legendary Johnny Lever graced the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. They tried their level best to entertain the contestants and the audience. And, we must say, they succeeded. Ranveer Singh called Rubina Dilaik a 'true diva' and said that she's always very uptight and fashionable. Rohit Shetty displayed visuals of how Rubina stayed up to the mark when it came to fashion. The filmmaker said that Ranveer is a fashionista and Rubina is Khatron's fashionista and requested them to style each other with everything available on the set. From air conditioner tubes, furry carpets, and cardboard boxes, they experimented with everything and turned stylists for each other.
This was a hilarious moment where both of them walked the ramp in their own style and left everyone in splits. Apart from that, Varun Sharma and Siddharth Jadhav were given electric shocks to prove that all the stunts are real and done by the contestants. The legendary comedian-actor Johnny Lever described every contestant in his hilarious style, which left everyone bowled.
Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus is set to release on December 23, 2022.
Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Live Updates: Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik and Faisal Shaikh are top 3 contestants