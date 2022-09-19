Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh poses with Rohit Shetty and Cirkus co-stars; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is the top-rated reality show on TV and has a massive fan following owing to its interesting concept. The viewers enjoy the sight of their favourite contestants battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fears. The show premiered in July, and now it is edging towards its grand finale episode. The last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was recently shot in Mumbai and was a spectacular night as all contestants assembled for the final episode.

The Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is graced by Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star casts such as Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, and others. Today, Ranveer Singh shared a photo from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Grand Finale on his Instagram handle. In this picture, Ranveer Singh poses with Rohit Shetty and his Cirkus co-stars like Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav. Sharing this snap, Ranveer captioned, "The Kings of Comedy!!!"