Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Review: An action-packed 'dhamaka' - total Rohit Shetty style

Host Rohit Shetty appeared on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 before kickstarting the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He played a prank on contestant Niti Taylor and her choreographer Akash Thapa. This left Niti highly nervous and before she could shed a tear, the filmmaker revealed it was a prank. Rohit then bid adieu to the show and announced Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Grand Finale. Nothing would have been left at stake, had this integration been completely avoided.

Rohit Shetty is known for his larger-than-life films and personality. The filmmaker changed the scene of the reality shows with his powerful and unique hosting skills, and his Midas touch worked wonders for the franchise of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi . He has been carrying out the responsibility of orchestrating unique stunts with his team and motivating the celebrity contestants to push their boundaries and be limitless. Sunday night, (September 25) the curtains of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were brought down with a bang. Five contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Shaikh battled it out to earn the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner, and also take home the trophy, Rs 20 lakh, and a luxury car.

The four-hour-long grand finale episode could have been cut short to the usual run-time. Former contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, and others graced the finale episode.

While the finale's action-packed stunts were enough to send chills down your spine, Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus' team added the flavour of laughter to balance the episode. Ranveer Singh's electrifying dance performance, the legendary Johnny Lever's stand-up act on the Khatron contestants, and Varun Sharma, Siddharth Jadhav, and Sanjay Mishra's antics left everyone in splits.

The amalgamation of Cirkus and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 turned out to be a total blockbuster. Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik turning stylists for each other and setting the ramp on fire was one of the most ROFL moments. Another moment that left Ranveer Singh and the team in splits was Rajiv Adatia's goodbye letter. His out-of-the-world letters in Hindi have been one of the major highlights of this season.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh delivered some epic one-liners, which did not leave a single dull moment. Some fun segments with the contestants revisiting their journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 brought along nostalgia. The finale helicopter stunt was an extremely dynamic one, which kept the audience on the edge. Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, and Faisal Shaikh performed this finale stunt but it was choreographer Tushar Kalia, who completed the stunt in minimal time. And, after this, he was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by host Rohit Shetty.

