Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik poses with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. The show has the masses hooked to it for years and every season is loved by the viewers. This season has also maintained its consistency and is among the highly watched reality show. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season.

On 18th September 2022, the contestants and the daredevil host Rohit Shetty shot the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Mumbai. They were joined by Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. Television diva Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into the Grand Finale of the show. The actress looked glamorous as she posed with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and her co-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.