Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik poses with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and more
The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty premiered on 2nd July.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. The show has the masses hooked to it for years and every season is loved by the viewers. This season has also maintained its consistency and is among the highly watched reality show. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season.
On 18th September 2022, the contestants and the daredevil host Rohit Shetty shot the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in Mumbai. They were joined by Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus star cast Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. Television diva Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into the Grand Finale of the show. The actress looked glamorous as she posed with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and her co-contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.
Sharing these photos, Rubina captioned, "Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itsrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022."
Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu also shared a video on his Instagram handle with the Cirkus star cast from the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In this clip, we see Faisal having a gala time with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, and others. Here, Ranveer creates a video with Mr. Faisu and says, "TV ka, social media ka, film ka sabka badla lega mera faisu."
Sharing this video, Faisal captioned, "Couldn't be the better meet up than this on the stage of khatron ke khiladi Truly a wonderful guy, full of energy and politeness in him. Hope to meet you soon sir till then more success and power to you."
About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. A source close to the development of this reality show also informed us that the grand finale episode will air on September 25. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered in July.
