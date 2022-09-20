Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale will take place on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage, says Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale will soon premiere on Colors TV.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season. The channel has now announced the date of the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and has also shared a promo. Also, to make the finale episode even grander the makers will be hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets.
Colors TV recently shared a promo on its Instagram handle featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty announcing the Grand Finale of the show. Rohit Shetty says, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa par pao toh thirkenge par dar ke maare, kamar hilegi par khatron ko dekh kar, kyuki mei aa rha hu toh dhamaka toh banta hai. Hoga Khatron Ke Khiladi ka Grand Finale Jhalak ke manch par". The caption of this promo read, "Iss baar contestants ko karna hoga kaunse khatre ka saamna? Aa rahe hai Rohit Shetty, kyunki iss manch par hone wala hai Khatron Ke Khiladi ka Grand Finale. Dekhiye yeh mahasangam iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje se, sirf #colors par".
The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on 24 and 25 September on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage. For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh, who are now contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, were the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and are the finalists of the show.
About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:
The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered in July.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
