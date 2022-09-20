Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale will take place on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage, says Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season. The channel has now announced the date of the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and has also shared a promo. Also, to make the finale episode even grander the makers will be hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets.

Colors TV recently shared a promo on its Instagram handle featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty announcing the Grand Finale of the show. Rohit Shetty says, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa par pao toh thirkenge par dar ke maare, kamar hilegi par khatron ko dekh kar, kyuki mei aa rha hu toh dhamaka toh banta hai. Hoga Khatron Ke Khiladi ka Grand Finale Jhalak ke manch par". The caption of this promo read, "Iss baar contestants ko karna hoga kaunse khatre ka saamna? Aa rahe hai Rohit Shetty, kyunki iss manch par hone wala hai Khatron Ke Khiladi ka Grand Finale. Dekhiye yeh mahasangam iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje se, sirf #colors par".