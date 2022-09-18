Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha and others shoot for Grand Finale episode

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the top-rated reality shows on television screens and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. This weekend the show brings an action-packed extravaganza filled with moments of disappointment, accomplishment, and fun. Just a step away from the finale, the show has upped the ante with its stunts getting more dangerous, competition becoming fierce, and victory seeming elusive to all the contestants.

Today, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants including Jannat Zubair, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal, met in Mumbai's Filmcity to shoot for the show's Grand Finale episode. All looked extremely stylish as they made an appearance in casual outfits and posed for the paparazzi. The show is slowly edging towards its end, and fans are excited and eagerly waiting to know who will bag the title of the ultimate Khiladi this year.