Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha and others shoot for Grand Finale episode
The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the top-rated reality shows on television screens and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. This weekend the show brings an action-packed extravaganza filled with moments of disappointment, accomplishment, and fun. Just a step away from the finale, the show has upped the ante with its stunts getting more dangerous, competition becoming fierce, and victory seeming elusive to all the contestants.
Today, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants including Jannat Zubair, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal, met in Mumbai's Filmcity to shoot for the show's Grand Finale episode. All looked extremely stylish as they made an appearance in casual outfits and posed for the paparazzi. The show is slowly edging towards its end, and fans are excited and eagerly waiting to know who will bag the title of the ultimate Khiladi this year.
Speaking about this weekend's episode, what makes the weekend interesting is a segment called ‘a thread of bhadaas’. Through this segment, the contestants get the opportunity to vent their frustration out on each other. Mohit Malik lets out his ‘bhadaas’ on Rajiv Adatia by giving him an electric shock, only later to become a victim himself when his wife Aditi Malik lets out her frustration on him. This weekend a peculiar thing occurs with Mohit Malik losing his memory momentarily. He forgets why he is in Cape Town and the stunt assigned to him. After a few hours, he comes back to his senses and the episode arrives at the fun part where Rubina Dilaik describes every contestant in a chucklesome way. The weekend concludes on a high note as Faisal Shaikh busts out killer dance moves in a fire ring.
About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:
