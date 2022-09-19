Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat quits due to health reasons; Rajiv Adatia gets eliminated

In the fresh episode of the reality show, the elimination stunt was scheduled to happen between Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. However, owing to health reasons, Nishant chose not to perform the task and quit the show. Within moments, Rohit announced that Nishant has to quit the show due to his ill health.

Hosted by popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty , this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi surely tests the surviving skills of contestants and is getting challenging for them with each passing day. While the show is inching closer towards the finale week, contestants are gearing up to polish their skills to make it to the top. In a recent development, much to fans' dismay, Nishant Bhat has opted to quit the show owing to health reasons. Moreover, Rajiv Adatia got eliminated after losing a task opposite contestant Rubina Dilaik .

Rubina and Rajiv performed the elimination stunt. After the task, Rubina was declared as the winner of the task leaving Rajiv eliminated. Among other contestants like Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Mohit Malik, and Rajiv Adatia, Rubina performed the stunt better than them and became the top performer of the week.

For the unversed, Rubina has become the second finalist of the show owing to her performance in the previous episode.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively earlier reported that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for the finale episode of this reality show. Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard participated in the ongoing season of this power-packed adventure reality show.

“While they have already shot for the finale stunt in Cape Town, they are shooting the announcement bit today in Mumbai’s Filmcity Studio. Besides the finalists, many evicted contestants will also be a part of this episode, with a few of them performing in this last episode too. The cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus including Ranveer Singh will also be a part of this finale episode. The shoot is expected to go on for around 12 to 14 hours, and the makers have packed in a lot of interesting acts to entertain the audience. The grand finale episode will be aired on September 25,” informed a source close to the development of this reality show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha and others shoot for Grand Finale episode