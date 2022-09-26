Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer & Rubina’s style face-off to Rajiv Adatia’s letters, Top 5 moments from finale

Here are the top 5 moments from the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 , which began in July this year came to an end today with choreographer Tushar Kalia winning the finale task. He performed the final stunt against Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik in Cape Town, South Africa, but the winner announcement was shot recently in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio. Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde were a part of the last episode, as they were promoting their upcoming film - Cirkus, directed by Shetty.

Ranveer Singh and Rubina Dilaik style each other

Considering that both Ranveer and Rubina are known for their style statements, Rohit Shetty gave them a task to style each other with some strange props. Nonetheless, the duo put their best foot forward, and entertained everyone with their funny outfits.

Varun and Siddharth are ‘shocked’ literally

Cirkus actors Varun Sharma and Siddharth Jadhav inquire about the authenticity of the tasks performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. And in order to give them a taste of the reality, Rohit Shetty assigned them a task, which involved electric currents. Both, Varun and Siddharth had a hard time with those electric shocks, and confirmed that the stunts performed on the reality show are real and genuine. This whole act was super funny.

Rajiv Adatia’s letters

Rajiv’s letters have been the most popular comical element on the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He wrote a special letter for the finale episode as well, where Hindi words like Shiksha became Rickshaw, Nayak became Nalayak, and Chunauti became Panauti. This left the guests, host and the contestants in splits.

Nishant Bhat’s entertaining game suggestion

The former Bigg Boss contestant suggested a game where a song would be played, and Rohit had to point towards a contestant on whom the track suits the best. This act involved an interesting prop, which made it funnier to watch.

The final stunt

The biggest highlight of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s finale episode was the final task, which was performed by Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik. It involved a jeep, a fire engine, a helicopter, and a massive blast. It was mounted on a large scale, and Tushar was the fastest one to complete it.

