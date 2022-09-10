Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik misses the chance to bag ‘Ticket To Finale’; Find out why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 competition has become tougher as the contestants try to get the ticket to the finale. This weekend, Khatron Ke Khiladi ups the entertainment quotient by introducing ‘Ticket to Finale’, keeping the viewers hooked on the edge of their seats. As the journey of the show is coming closer to its grand finale, the competition is getting fierce and more intense. Fans are excited and eagerly waiting to know who will bag the title of the ultimate Khiladi this year! On the other side, the contestants are all set to pull up their socks for the 'Ticket to Finale' week and make a direct entry to the Grand Finale of this season.

While every contestant braced themselves for the big challenge, boss lady Rubina Dilaik missed her chance as she is unwell. The ‘Ticket To Finale’ round is the perfect chance for the contestants to grab their spot as a finalist on the show; however, owing to health issues, Rubina Dilaik would not be a part of it. The ‘Ticket to Finale’ could have secured her position as the first competitor in the game. In the upcoming episode, host Rohit Shetty gives Rubina a second chance as he asks Faisal Shaikh and Nishant Bhat to be her proxy and compete on her behalf. However, from a strategic standpoint, both decline the offer as they want to eliminate every possible competitor from the game. Rubina's heart sank at the lost opportunity, but she’s confident that she will find another way to get to the highly anticipated finale once she recovers.