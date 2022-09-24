Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Jannat Zubair, contestants who got evicted before finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the top-rated shows on TV and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. It is hosted by the action daredevil, Rohit Shetty. However, after a successful journey, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is edging towards its end and fans are quite excited to see the winner of this season. The winner of the season will be announced very soon, who will lift the trophy for season 12. Also, to make the finale episode even grander the makers are hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets.

The five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are - Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia. All the contestants gave their best in the show and performed the daring stunts excellently. From water stunts to hanging from massive heights and handling wild animals, the contestants overcame their fears and phobias, to ace their stunts. But only two contestants qualified for the finale and they were Faisal Shaikh and choreographer Tushar Kalia.