Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Tushar Kalia, meet the 5 finalists of Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the audience's attention. The show began with a bang in July, and since then, it has been treating the audience with fun-filled and adventurous episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences, but it has still kept the masses on the edge of their seats. Many popular celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and amongst them, the strongest contestants emerged as the finalists of the show. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. These contestants not only fought gruesome stunts with courage but also entertained the masses with their camaraderie.

After passing all the eliminations and fighting dangerous stunts, the top 5 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are:

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik can be called as the reigning diva of the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 14, and after fighting dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, she has emerged as the top 5 finalists on the show.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair, who was sometimes addressed as 'Baby Shark' by Rohit Shetty and was also complimented as 'Chota packet bada dhamaka', proved that she is a fierce young diva. Jannat Zubair is also one of the finalists.

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia, who often won hearts with his exceptional performance on the dance floor, managed to excel at stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 too. After battling all the dangerous stunts with bravery, Tushar Kalia was termed a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Mohit Malik

Television star Mohit Malik, who is often praised for his acting prowess, is now also complimented for his courage, which he showed on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Mohit is among the top 5 finalists of the show.

Faisal Shaikh