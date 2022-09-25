Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Semi Finale: Mr. Faisu gets applauded for his performance in the coconut stunt
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-rated shows in the reality genre, and its engaging content has hooked the audience's attention. The show began with a bang in July, and since then, it has been treating the audience with fun-filled and adventurous episodes every weekend. Now the show is all set to bid adieu to the audiences, but it has still kept the masses on the edge of their seats. Many popular celebrities participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and amongst them, the strongest contestants emerged as the finalists of the show.
The Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will premiere today, and the finalists of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Shaikh. These contestants fought all the eliminations and stunts and emerged as the finalists of the season. Speaking about the semi-finale stunt, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, and Kanika Mann locked horns with each other to perform a task. However, the one who was applauded for his exceptional performance and for not giving up spirit during the stunt was Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu.
Mr. Faisu locked horns with Jannat Zubair and Tushar Kalia, and they were supposed to climb the tree, and get the coconut and then jump into the water and put the coconut in the net and this was supposed to be repeated 10 times. They had 10 minutes to complete the task. During the stunt, Mr. Faisu struggles to perform and tells that he can’t see anything. Though he faces several difficulties, he tells that he won't abort the stunt and continues to perform. Everyone applauded his performance and his dedication to performing. Jannat thus received the Fear Fanda, and she later competed against Kanika Mann.
The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere today on September 25.
