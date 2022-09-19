Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha to Pratik Sehajpal, contestants who failed stunts in second chance

However, surviving these spine-chilling stunts till the end is truly one of the hardest things a contestant faces while performing. While some fail to perform and get evicted from the show. However, the makers sometimes bring back the evicted contestants as the wild card entry hence giving them a second chance. Several selected contestants received this amazing opportunity to enter the show as a wild card entry but failed to live up to the expectations of the audience.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular shows on Indian Television screens, and the show enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been equally challenging and tougher compared to the other seasons. Host Rohit Shetty firmly believes that every contestant should always take up the stunt and give their best to fight their inner fear. He always motivates the participants while they perform the stunt and even encourages them to not give up.

Let's take a look at contestants who failed stunts in the second chance

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal was a part of the ongoing 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In his elimination stunt, contestants had to stand on a rotating platform at a certain height and then jump on to the next. While Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann managed to complete the task, Pratik aborted it. He mentioned feeling dizzy as soon as he stepped on the platform and thus decided to not do the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty looked visibly upset at his decision, and bid him a farewell from the show.

Later, Pratik was brought as a wild card entry in the show after getting evicted. But again Pratik aborted two stunts before they could commence and in the water stunt where he had to collect maximum gold, he fared poorly. This led to his eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for the second time.

Sourabh Raj Jain

Sourabh Raj Jain was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Speaking about his elimination stunt, Arjun Bijlani was given an elimination task, however, he used his K-medal powers to replace it with Sourabh Raj Jain. The elimination task required the three contestants - Sourabh, Anushka, and Mahek - to go to a cabinet full of cockroaches and snakes and find keys. While Sourabh took 34 minutes to complete the task, Mahek took nine minutes and Anushka took 25 minutes. Towards the end of the episode, Arjun Bijlani was seen apologizing to Sourabh after he was eliminated. Sourabh Raj Jain again entered the season with Vishal Aditya Singh and Aastha Gill. However, after failing to perform a stunt the actor was again evicted from the show.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and turned out to be the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. In her first elimination, Nikki was at the bottom with Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen. Nikki got the fear of ‘phanda’ (band) as she failed to perform the tasks. Later, all the bottom contestants were given an opportunity to save themselves, but Nikki again aborted the task due to her fear of water. She was pitted against Anushka Sen in identifying which creepy crawlers are put on them, and the latter excelled in the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty even lost his cool on Nikki for not even trying the task. Rohit then gave a last chance to Nikki to save herself but again she could not perform her stunts and aborted the third task. He then told her that she does not understand the value of such opportunities and declared her eviction.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha was a part of the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Speaking about Sriti's elimination stunt, Sriti and Mohit Malik were originally at the bottom, but Kanika Mann who had the K medal saved Mohit and swapped him with Jannat Zubair. Then, Sriti locked horns with Jannat. They did an aerial stunt where they had to take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum. While Sriti was doing the stunt, she said, "I don't have it in me. I don't deserve to be here." She couldn't gather the courage to jump from the swing. Rohit asked her what happened and she said she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up which led to her eviction. Later, evicted contestants Sriti Jha and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu competed to make a comeback in the show. But, Sriti Jha missed the second chance and was again evicted.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

The finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. A source close to the development of this reality show also informed us that the grand finale episode will air on September 25. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered in July.

