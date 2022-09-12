Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha to Rahul Vaidya, 5 contestants who aborted elimination stunt and got evicted

However, surviving these spine-chilling stunts till the end is truly one of the hardest things a contestant faces while performing. The contestants are asked to perform the stunt even when they wish to give up, but there are a few who find it difficult to deal with it till the end and abort their stunt. Let's take a look at the contestants who aborted their elimination stunt and were evicted from the season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular shows on Indian Television screens. The show enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been equally challenging and tougher compared to the other seasons. The viewers enjoy their favourite contestants battling creepy crawlies and overcoming their fear of height, water. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the ongoing season has maintained its consistency in remaining the top-rated reality show.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha was a part of the ongoing season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Speaking about Sriti's elimination stunt, Sriti and Mohit Malik were originally at the bottom, but Kanika Mann who had the K medal saved Mohit and swapped him with Jannat Zubair. Then, Sriti locked horns with Jannat. They did an aerial stunt where they had to take out 10 flags. Sriti couldn't keep the momentum. While Sriti was doing the stunt, she said, "I don't have it in me. I don't deserve to be here." She couldn't gather the courage to jump from the swing. Rohit asked her what happened and she said she won't be able to complete the stunt and gave up which led to her eviction.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal was a part of the ongoing 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. In his elimination stunt, contestants had to stand on a rotating platform at a certain height and then jump on to the next. While Jannat Zubair and Kanika Mann managed to complete the task, Pratik aborted it. He mentioned feeling dizzy as soon as he stepped on the platform, and thus decided to not do the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty looked visibly upset at his decision, and bid him a farewell from the show.

Later, Pratik was brought as a wild card entry in the show after getting evicted. But again Pratik aborted two stunts before they could commence and in the water stunt where he had to collect maximum gold, he fared poorly. This led to his eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for the second time.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and locked horns with Shweta Tiwari in an elimination stunt, which stunt required Rahul and Shweta to individually sustain themselves in an aerobatic aircraft. This task had no time limit, and the one who stayed inside the plane for the longest time won the task. The stunt looked extremely difficult, yet dynamic and grand, and helped Shweta become one of the top 5 contestants. In the final stunt, Shweta performed better than Rahul and saved herself from elimination, while Rahul had to leave the show.

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 and turned out to be the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. In her first elimination, Nikki was at the bottom with Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen. Nikki got the fear of ‘phanda’ (band) as she failed to perform the tasks. Later, all the bottom contestants were given an opportunity to save themselves, but Nikki again aborted the task due to her fear of water. She was pitted against Anushka Sen in identifying which creepy crawlers are put on them, and the latter excelled in the stunt. Host Rohit Shetty even lost his cool on Nikki for not even trying the task. Rohit then gave a last chance to Nikki to save herself but again she could not perform her stunts and aborted the third task. He then told her that she does not understand the value of such opportunities and declared her eviction.

Mahekk Chahal

Mahekk Chahal was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and in her elimination stunt, she competed against Anushka Sen. In the last elimination task, Anushka and Mahekk were required to go inside a dark room filled with birds, snakes, alligators and other creepy crawlies. They had to get certain keys from the boxes kept there. Anushka got scared but she completed the task somehow. However, when it was Mahekk's turn, she told Rohit Shetty that she was afraid of birds. After a lot of motivation, she started the task however aborted it in between after hearing bird noises. Due to aborting the stunt, Mahekk got evicted from the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is hosting the show for the seventh time. The contestants of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 11th September 2022, Written Update: Tushar Kalia wins the ticket to the finale