Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia thanks fans for their support as he strikes a pose with trophy

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 , culminated with Tushar Kalia being announced as the winner, the choreographer took to his Instagram and thanked his fans and followers for their support. On Sunday, Tushar beat Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik to win the title of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. The action-packed finale stunt had the three men going through various levels of thrill and obstacles. The competition was quite a close one between Tushar, Faisu and Mohit, however, the former managed to win the trophy along with Rs 20 lakh prize money and a car. The other finalists of the season were Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tushar posted a picture of himself in which he is seen holding the trophy in his hand and also kissing it. Tushar captioned the post as, “THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT @colorstv #kkk12.” As soon as the choreographer posted the picture on his Instagram, fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. His contender, Faisal also dropped a comment that read, “Congratulations brother (with a red heart emoji).”

The grand finale event, which was shot earlier this week, also saw the presence of former co-contestants and the team of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Johny Lever among others.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The adventure reality show has been quite popular this year. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, the series featured some breathtaking stunts. The contestants this season not only impressed host Rohit Shetty but also the audiences with their grit and strength. Tushar Kalia was one of the strongest candidates, performing each stunt as his last, and winning most of them. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia. The Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered today September 25.

