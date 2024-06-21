Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Kanika Mann is a sun-kissed beauty as she poses in scintillating velvet blue monokini

Kanika Mann rose to fame with several television shows, especially with her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where she emerged as a finalist. She took to Instagram recently and posted a string of pictures where she was seen relaxing in a bathtub and holding a book in her hand.

This intimate moment suggests she was indulging in some 'me time,' finding relaxation in reading and enjoying her own company amidst the hustle of her busy schedule.

Kanika Mann sets social media on fire with her monokini photos

The Badho Bahu actress looked scintillating in the string of pictures she shared on her Instagram, wearing a velvet blue monokini.

In the photos, Mann can be seen holding a book in her hand, giving a glimpse into her calming reading session, while soaking in a tub of water. The actress is clicked posing in a wooden bathtub, with a bottle of champagne accentuating the overall ambiance of the pictures.

Kanika Mann looked absolutely breathtaking and even her fans were captivated by her ability to appear hot and cute at the same time.

Take a look at the post:

Fan reactions to Kanika Mann’s post

Kanika’s post received innumerable responses from fans where everybody in the comments section showered humongous love on the adorable Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress.

While one of the users commented, “And someone told me angels don’t exist anymore. Should I just show this picture,” another user commented, “I told you!!! She is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen and met.”

One more comment that was quite adorable said, “You’re as cute as a blooming flower in spring.” These comments reflected the love and admiration Kanika’s fans have for her.

Kanika’s fans recently expressed concern over her health

Kanika a few days back attracted significant attention by sharing a series of pictures on social media, leading to concern among netizens. The images rapidly went viral.

The actress shared pictures on Instagram with the caption "Updates." In the photos, she is seen standing on a weighing machine displaying a weight of 25.7 kg.

Fans expressed their concern in the comments. One user wrote, "This is unbelievable, 25.7 kg!!" Another commented, "People don't look this healthy at 25 kg."

It seemed that while some fans showed concerns about her weight, others did appreciate her for being in good shape and maintaining her weight.

Take a look at Kanika Mann’s post:

About Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann is an Indian actress predominantly active in Hindi television. She is most recognized for her dual roles as Guddan Jindal and Guddan Birla in Zee TV's comedy-drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

She began her television career with a supporting role as Titli in Badho Bahu (2018). Mann ventured into a web series with MX Player's Roohaniyat and was also a finalist on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

