Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann weighs 25 kgs? Actress says ‘Don’t ask me please how I maintain this weight’

Chand Jalne Laga actress Kanika Mann has taken over the internet with her latest post. Fans and her colleagues from the industry are dumbstruck to see her weight is only 25 kg. Besides the netizens who have flooded the comment section with their comments, celebrities like Adhvik Mahajan, Charrul Malik, Rahul Vaidya, and others also expressed their shock. Let’s check out how the actress handles this.

Kanika Mann’s latest post reveals her weight

Today, on June 17, Kanika Mann posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle to provide her fans with a quick update on her life. It is her first picture that has stirred up the internet. It shows a digital weighing scale on the floor showing a weight of only 25.7. In the photo, the bottom part of the actress’ body, from the knee down, can be seen.

Her slippers are seen on the floor, and in the corner, it’s written, “Hahahaha.” This picture created all confusion.

Check out the post shared by Kanika Mann here:

Other pictures in the series show the actress in a mini yellow dress, enjoying time with her friends and others from a recent outing.

Rahul Vaidya, Charrul Malik, and others react

It goes without saying that the first picture created a lot of curiosity among everyone who viewed it. Rahul Vaidya was among the first to comment, taking a dig at his weight. One user wrote, "Must say great photo shop." Actor Adhvik Mahajan wrote, "Sirf lower legs 25 kgs…too much…fitness par dhyaan de kudiye." His wife commented, "O behen ye kya horha hai." Charrul Malik dropped two surprise emojis and wrote, "25.7 !!"

A few of the netizens are of the opinion that the towel placed below the machine caused it to show the incorrect weight. Others joked that she measured the weight while sitting on a chair. One took a dig and said, "you just made it to Guiness Book of World records."

We don't know what the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame's secret is. But seeing the reaction to the post, she commented, "Don’t ask me please how I maintain this weight .. that’s my secret,"

