Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 5 things to know about the politician-turned-reality show personality Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam caught everyone's attention with her Bigg Boss 16 journey. The actress emerged as one of the top contestants of the show. After ending up as the 3rd runner-up of the season, the actress was all over the news. At present, she has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 along with her Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare. While the actress is known to wear her heart on her sleeves and is vocal about everything, many fans don't know the struggle she went through in her childhood. There are many interesting trivia about the actress that can blow the minds of the readers.

5 interesting facts about Archana Gautam

Born in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Archana Gautam came to the limelight with a regional reality show. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant chased the dream of acting and established herself in the industry over the years through hard work and dedication. Let's know more about this interesting personality of the showbiz world.

Education and family background

Archana hails from a humble family background. Her father was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker. Despite having a childhood full of struggles, the entertainer completed her education. After completing her schooling at Santa Smarak Girls Inter College, she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from I.I.M.T Engineering College, Meerut.

Archana's struggle in childhood

Archana was born in the small town of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and her family was not financially well-off. The actress revealed that she used to deliver empty cylinders in exchange for ₹10-20 on a bike or cycle to support her family.

Archana's first job

No, it wasn't modelling or acting that earned her first paycheque. She worked as a telecaller and earned a monthly salary of Rs. 6,000. However, her English was not too good which eventually led the company to fire her as she failed to crack a deal. She moved on to other jobs, but she was forced to return to her hometown as the last company she worked for shut down. This led her to participate in Ravi Kishan's regional reality show for the first time.

Archana Gautam was a bikini model

Archana started her career in the glamour world with modelling. She won the title of Miss UP in 2014. Then the actress won the title of Miss Bikini India in 2018 and that was her claim to fame moment. She has done several advertisements and shoots in bikinis and going by the photos, it is evident the actress is quite confident in her skin.

Archana's journey as a politician

After trying her luck in modelling and movies, Archana ventured into politics. In November 2021, she contested from Hastinapur, Uttar Pradesh in the Legislative Assembly election. However, she lost to the opposition. She is often seen attending Indian National Congress meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Although she has taken a break from politics, the actress sees herself as a politician in the long run and wants to be an idol for the little girls.

