Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 5 things to look forward to the Rohit Shetty hosted show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most anticipated shows, and fans are on the edge of their seats to watch this new exciting season. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, the music industry, and so on are a part of the show. The contestants include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

5 things to look forward to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The fourteen contestants of the thirteenth season of the adventure-based reality show are having a thrilling experience as they are shooting for the show. A few have already injured themselves while performing the initial tasks. Before the show airs on television, let's take a look at 5 things that the audience should look forward to from this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam's reunion after Bigg Boss 16

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were seen together in Bigg Boss 16 and it's no secret that the two didn't bond well. From indulging in frequent fights to Archana throwing chili powder and haldi on him in torture task; the two were against each other. Both Shiv and Archana made it to the top 5 contestants and were equally popular. So, it will be interesting to see how they show their rivalry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

In fact, recent reports suggest they already got off on the wrong foot. Reportedly, they had a verbal spat while shooting for one of the stunts.

Sheezan Khan's comeback to television after being released from prison

Sheezan Khan was released from prison this year after he was arrested in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. Previously, he was the male lead in the TV show Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul. But after he was arrested, he was replaced. Even when he was confirmed to participate in the adventure reality show, there were a lot of controversies surrounding his participation. Finally, he is making a comeback to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Abdu Rozik's entry to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Two weeks back, the makers confirmed that Abdu Rozik will be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The singer and social media sensation enjoys huge popularity since he participated in Bigg Boss 16. A source informed, "The makers feel that Abdu Rozik will add a lot of value to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, so they approached him to be a part of the show for a week or two and were glad when Abdu accepted the offer." The audience is excited to see in what capacity Abdu takes part in the show. Also, Shiv cannot wait to be reunited with his brother, Abdu.

Daisy Shah's TV debut

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah is all set to be a part of a TV show for the first time. Daisy will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, and fans can't wait to see her. In fact, she is the highest-paid contestant on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. According to an India TV report, Daisy Shah is charging a whopping 15 lakh rupees per episode.

Shoot in the jungles of Africa

It seems the adventurous stunts were not enough to give the audience the thrill. Reportedly, the contestants of the show will be seen shooting in a jungle in South Africa in the initial days of the show. It will be the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that the contestants will be taken to a jungle for five days straight and audience cannot wait to see what's in store for them.

