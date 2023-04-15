Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Addhyayan Summan turns down offer for a big OTT show

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most interesting and loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept, and every season has been loved by the viewers. Over the years, numerous celebs have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the strongest daredevil contestant emerged as the winner of the show, after battling gruesome stunts. Now, the show will soon be hitting the screens with its thirteenth season.

Addhyayan Summan turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Ever since the news of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the list of contestants to appear in this season. Earlier, it was announced actor Addhyayan Summan would be a part of this show. He turned down Bigg Boss offer because he didn’t want to join any controversial shows, but he was very much interested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But, recent reports confirmed the actor turned down the offer. According to ETimes, Addhyayan got an offer to do a big OTT show, so he was in a dilemma. However, the actor decided to go with the latter.

About turning down KJhatron Ke Khiladi 13, the actor said, "It was a humungous offer. I would have been the highest paid actor of all the 13 seasons. I will miss working with Rohit sir. I hope I will get to do it, next year.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 update

Earlier, it was revealed that Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary also got an offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, she later turned down the offer as the actress got cold feet about the stunts. Other reports also suggested that Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz might also be a part of this show.



