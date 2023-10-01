Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma becomes first contestant to win ticket to finale; here's how

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is slowly edging towards its grand finale and the competition is getting more intense. From gruesome height, water, and current stunts to creepy stunts involving animals, the contestants have had a long and tough journey in the 13th season of the show. These celeb participants are leaving no stone unturned to face their phobias and perform the stunts. The viewers are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite celebrity in the grand finale of the show.

Nyrraa Banerjee, Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma perform ticket to finale stunt:

Now, in yesterday's (September 30) episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finally got its first finalist. Speaking about the ticket to the finale stunt, according to the instructions, there were eight keys for four locks and the contestants would be locked on a chair. The net which has keys hanging will have a current on it. The contestant will have to take the rod, remove the keys one by one, and try to unlock the locks. The contestant will have 10 minutes to complete the stunt. First, Arjit Taneja performed the stunt and managed to unlock three locks. Second, Nyrra Banerjee performed the stunt and was able to unlock two locks. Third, Aishwarya Sharma successfully opened all four locks and completed the stunt. Thus, Aishwarya Sharma became the first contestant to win a ticket to the finale and eventually became the first finalist.

Currently, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include - Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur. In the forthcoming stunts, these contestants will compete against one another to secure a spot in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan, and Divyanka Tripathi entered as challengers in the show to compete against the contestants.

To note, the contestants who are no longer a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir and Sheezan Khan. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023.

