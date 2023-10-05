Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma expresses gratitude as show wraps

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing its finale and the show has entertained the viewers for months. The show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats with spine-chilling stunts, controversies, and comedy quotient. The host of the show Rohit Shetty along with the contestants came together for the grand finale shoot. The winner's name is sealed and it will be revealed soon. While the show has wrapped up, one of the most talked about contestants on the show, Aishwarya Sharma took to social media and expressed her gratitude to the crew and viewers.

Aishwarya Sharma expresses gratitude as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 wraps up

Aishwarya Sharma is undoubtedly one of the finest and most talked about Khiladi this season. The actress became the first finalist of the season too. As the show wraps up, and everyone knows that gratitude is the best attitude, Aishwarya has taken to social media to express her appreciation. She wrote a post thanking Rohit Shetty for his guidance and the rest of the crew members for their support. She wrote: "Once a Khiladi Always a Khiladi. Thankyou Rohit sir for being our mentor, for motivating all of us on every step of our journey so grateful to you

Thankyou @colorstv & @endemolshineind it was great working with you all

Special thanks to @zubin_khan @krunali._ @pooja_833 for being there for us whenever we all needed you guys

Thanks @samarpitbajaj for annoying me a lot

And thanks to the whole kkk team and all contestants love you all."

Have a look at Aishwarya's recent post

Aishwarya's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma came on board for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 days after her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress struggled in the beginning to make a mark but later got an incredible form. Rohit Shetty appreciated her for her focus, dedication, and passion. Aishwarya became the first contestant to qualify for the Ticket to Finale stunt and went ahead to win the Ticket to Finale. She became the first finalist of the show. The TOP 7 contestants on the show include Aishwarya, Dino James, Arjit Taneja, Nyrra Banerjee, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Rashmeet Kaur.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan on controversy with Sumbul Touqeer; says 'everything I say gets misinterpreted'