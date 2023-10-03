Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma fulfills in-laws wish: WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing it's finale. The show got the first finalist of the season. Actress Aishwarya Sharma won the Ticket to Finale and secured a place for herself in the finale. Host Rohit Shetty and the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shot for the finale episode recently wherein everyone looked their stylish best. From Ruhi Chaturvedi to Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare and Sheezan Khan were a part of the finale shoot. Ahead of the finale, the contestants received special messages from their family members. Aishwarya received a request from her mother and father-in-law whom she refers to as Mutter and Paneer.

Aishwarya's in-laws requests her to perform an activity

Aishwarya Sharma revealed on the show about weird names that she has given to her mother and father-in-law which left everyone including host Rohit Shetty in splits. She revealed that she calls them Mutter-Paneer. Well, in the show's upcoming episodes, Aishwarya receives a fun message from her Mutter-Paneer. Aishwarya's mother-in-law requests her to sing a song holding a crocodile. This leaves Aishwarya in a fix. Her relationship with crocodiles has been well-established in the show. The actress is quite petrified of crocodiles and couldn't perform a stunt revolving around them. Aishwarya being the dotting daughter-in-law tried to fulfil her in-law's wish. She held a huge crocodile and sang a song. However, she was extremely scared doing the same resulting in laughter on the sets of the show.

Have a look at the promo

Aishwarya Sharma's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Days after her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She started off being unable to ace the stunts. She found it difficult to survive and was once even evicted, however, she was retained because of the no-elimination twist. After that, Aishwarya made sure to make the most of the opportunity given to her and performed the stunts with complete focus, dedication, and determination. She was the first contestant to qualify for the Ticket to Finale stunt and also went ahead to win that stunt and become the first finalist of the show.

