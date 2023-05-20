Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma gets injured while performing stunts; Shares pics of her bruises

A popular face on television, Aishwarya Sharma is currently is South Africa where she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress quit the daily soap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she played a grey character, named Pakhi. Her character received mixed reactions for her portrayal in the series. She was featured alongside Neil Bhatt (Sai) and Ayesha Singh (Sai), and the drama always made it to the top five popular shows. The news of Aishwarya leaving the show came as a shock to her many fans. But Aishwarya cleared that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 happened to her by chance soon after she stepped down from Pakhi's character.

Aishwarya Sharma gets injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets

All the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 reached South Africa last week and were actively sharing glimpses of their fun time on social media. Recently, the host Rohit Shetty reached South Africa and it seems the shooting for the show has started. yesterday, Aishwarya took to social media and uploaded a picture where she is seen making a sad face and showing her left arm which was bruised badly. The photo is a selfie taken in the washroom and she uploaded it wishing her fans good night.

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma here:

Aishwarya's friend and actress of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ashna Kishore shared the photo in her story and penned a sweet note for her friend. She wrote, "Going through so much already, wish I was there to comfort you! Just wanna say you're the strongest and I'm proud of you bacha." Aishwarya replied and wrote, "I know you're always in my heart, my g.g"

Other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

