Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma makes collage of her bruises and gives it artistic twist; check out PIC

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest season has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since its first episode aired. This new season is more exciting and thrilling than the previous seasons. The stunts are more dangerous than before and with a new twist awaiting the contestants in every episode. Among all the strong contestants, we had actress Aishwarya Sharma leaving a good impact with her performance and making all her efforts to ace every stunt. Recently, she posted about the injuries she suffered while performing a stunt with a dog giving it an artistic twist.

Aishwarya Sharma’s artistic post about her injuries on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma, who is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, took to her social media account to flaunt the bruises she suffered while doing a stunt with a dog as she captioned the post, “Thank you for this beautiful painting doggo.” She made a collage of her pictures with the dog where bruise marks are seen all over her hands proving that it was a quite difficult yet adventurous stunt. The Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin actress takes these injuries in a positive and sporting manner as she calls the dog the artist and the bruises, the art created by him. It definitely shows how much the contestants have to go through while performing the stunts on the show but they are ready to take everything with a smile when their hard work pays off.

Take a look at the post shared by Aishwarya

Lately, a lot of drama unfolded in the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 where host Rohit Shetty lashed out at contestants Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Sheezan Khan for not performing the stunt well. He even told them to not call Aishwarya a freeloader when they themselves cannot perform stunts properly. Amidst all this, Shiv Thakare was revealed to be the secret undercover agent who was giving disadvantages to every contestant including himself. In the end, Archana Gautam made it to the elimination round along with contestants Daisy Shah and Nyra Banerjee. In the end, Daisy lost the stunt after giving a tough fight and was thus eliminated from the show.

More about KKK 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiered on 15 July 2023. Recently, Anjum Fakih was brought back into the show as a wild card entrant. The latest episodes air every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

