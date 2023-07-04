Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma pens heartwarming note for Rohit Shetty as the show wraps up

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is an action-packed reality television show that tests the physical and mental strength of its contestants. The 14 courageous contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the upcoming much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After shooting for more than a month in Cape Town, the shooting of the thirteen seasons of this stunt-based reality show has finally come to an end. As the contestants are all set to be back from Cape Town, Aishwarya Sharma, who is a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, did a sweet gesture for the host of the show.

Aishwarya Sharma's note for Rohit Shetty:

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Sharma took to her social media handle and penned a heartwarming note for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty. Sharing a few pictures, Aishwarya wrote, "And Here I say goodbye to the person who is become my mentor, my motivation, my strength.. you were not just guiding us you were doing all the stunts with us.. Thankyou so much Rohit Sir @itsrohitshetty for everything, hope to see you soon and bye by will fly you soon and thankyou so much to the whole team @colorstv for giving me this opportunity to overcome all my fears .. #OnceaKhiladiAlwaysaKhiladi."

Take a look at the post here-

As soon as this video was shared, Neil Bhatt quickly commented on the post and praising Aishwarya, he wrote, "SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU @aisharma812."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a brave lineup of 14 contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. This stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.

