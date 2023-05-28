Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma to Arjit Taneja; Watch Rohit Shetty's joyful moments with contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will soon begin airing on the screens, and ardent fans are waiting with bated breath for the show to premiere. The show features a diverse lineup of 14 courageous contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. From heart-pounding challenges to facing their deepest fears, these brave individuals from various backgrounds are gearing up for the ultimate test of strength and determination.

The viewers will see these 14 popular celebrities stepping out of their comfort zones to conquer their deepest fears. Amidst all this, the contestants are also having a fun time with the daredevil host of the show Rohit Shetty. Rohit Shetty has been carrying out the responsibility of orchestrating unique stunts and motivating the celebrity contestants to push their boundaries and be limitless. Apart from being a strict host, Rohit is also known for his fun-loving nature, and his company is cherished by all. From Aishwarya Sharma to Arjit Taneja, find out how the contestants are having a fun time with host Rohit Shetty.

Here are the contestants' pictures with daredevil host Rohit Shetty:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants, along with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

