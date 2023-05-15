Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma to Sheezan Khan, here's what the contestants are up to in South Africa

The wait of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fans is almost over as the makers and the confirmed contestants have flown to South Africa for shooting the upcoming season. The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai as they left for South Africa. As soon as these 14 contestants landed in South Africa, they have been constantly sharing BTS glimpses with their fans and followers on their social media handles.

BTS glimpses of Khatron Ke Khiladi's 13 contestants:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa.

Let's take a look at how these contestants are having a fun time in South Africa:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, music industry and so on are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. According to the concept of the show, the celeb contestants will be seen performing action-packed stunts that are enough to send chills down your spine. It is the first time in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi that the contestants are taken to a South African jungle for five days straight.

Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

