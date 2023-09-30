Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma's husband Neil Bhatt's complaint leaves Rohit Shetty miffed

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 does not leave any stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained. The makers recently introduced one of its one-of-a-kind twists in the show which enabled powerful contestants from previous seasons to enter the show as Challengers. Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan were roped in as contestants. Meanwhile, the show has reached its last leg and will soon get the finalists. Amidst, stunts, there's yet another controversy that will unfold in the upcoming episodes as contestant Aishwarya Sharma's husband Neil Bhatt shares his thoughts with Rohit Shetty on a video call, leaving him miffed.

Neil Bhatt's complaint leaves Rohit Shetty angry

In the clip that has been going viral on the internet, Rohit Shetty welcomes Neil Bhatt on the show via video call. Aishwarya seemed glad to see Neil while he spoke to Shetty about Aishwarya being pulled down by other contestants and not getting enough support from him. This left Rohit angry, he told Neil that it's a TV show and the leg-pulling is just a part of the show. Rohit further gets angry with the allegation of demotivating Sharma made by her husband and leaves the sets. Aishwarya appears clueless. While ardent fans would understand that it's a prank pulled up by Shetty and Bhatt, it will be exciting to see Aishwarya's reaction to the same.

Watch the video of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 here:

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's love story

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Nhatt met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and months later, they fell in love with each other. They announced their relationship by posting their roka pictures on social media. Their fans were elated by the news while their co-actors were shocked as they couldn't get an idea about the budding romance between Sharma and Bhatt. The duo got married on November 30, 2021, in Madhya Pradesh followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The key highlight of the reception was Bollywood'd evergreen actress Rekha attending the function and blessing the couple. The couple participated in a reality show Smart Jodi and are also rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss 17.

