Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma's quirky nicknames for her in-laws will leave you scratching your head

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 is one of the most loved reality shows which is hosted by the daredevil filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The 13th edition of this stunt-based show premiered on July 15 and since then it has grabbed the attention of the viewers. Several popular celebrities from different fields belonging to Bollywood, daily soaps, the music industry, and so on are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The channel regularly rolls out promos of the show giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo:

A few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James and Shiv Thakare performing a stunt together. We see all the insects and cockroaches over Aishwarya, Dino and Shiv's face. To survive throughout the stunt, Aishwarya is seen saying chanting 'mattar paneer' constantly. After the stunt, host Rohit Shetty asks Aishwarya, "Who is mattar paneer?" to which she revealed that her in-laws are mattar-paneer. She calls her mother-in-law matter and father-in-law paneer. This revelation leaves everyone in splits.

The caption of this promo read, "Aishwarya ne kiya apne ghar waale ‘Matar Paneer’ ko yaad. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, harr Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Speaking about Asihwarya's personal life, the actress fell in love with Neil Bhatt while shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The duo soon tied the knot after dating for some time.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 celebrity contestants who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. Among them, Rohit Bose Roy had to quit the Rohit Shetty-led show after he was injured. Also, Daisy Shah, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih have been evicted. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 15, 2023, and airs on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

