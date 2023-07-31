Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih gets evicted from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 kicked off on a great note with 14 contestants on July 15. The core concept of Khatron Ke Khiladi revolves around celebrity contestants pushing their limits by performing action-packed stunts that are bound to send shivers down one's spine. Several top-notch personalities from different walks of life have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to test their mental and physical abilities. One of the fearless contestants is actress Anjum Fakih. Anjum, who rose to fame after her stint in Kundali Bhagya, explored the non-fiction genre for the first time.

Anjum Fakih gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Throughout her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum Fakih was applauded for her brave spirit in performing the stunts. Speaking about her elimination stunt, Anjum locked horns with Aishwarya Sharma. According to the stunt, Aishwarya and Anjum were supposed to be inside a pool under a cage where they had to collect tags while the cage kept spinning. Aishwarya succeeded in removing all the tags but as her tags got ripped she had only two tags with her. On the other hand, Anjum Fakih struggled while performing the stunt but was able to retrieve two tags. However, a few minutes later, Anjum felt breathless as the water went inside her mouth and eventually she ended up quitting the task. Thus, Anjum Fakih had to bid adieu to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13:

In the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, actress Ruhi Chaturvedi became the first contestant to get evicted from the stunt-based reality show. In the 4th episode of the show, Rohit Shetty informed that Rohit Bose Roy will have to take exit from the show as he got injured while performing the first stunt.

After Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy and Anjum Fakih's exit, the 11 contestants who have managed to survive in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

