Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih gets injured; Shraddha Arya urges her to come back home

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most popular shows on television. The stunt-based reality show is testing the strength and willpower of the contestants with adventurous stunts. Within a few weeks of the shooting, the stunts left the contestants bruised. Rohit Roy, Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, and Nyrra Banerji were reported to have injured themselves while performing different stunts and now, Anjum Fakih joins the list.

Anjum Fakih gets injured

On Saturday, Anjum Fakih's colleague and best friend Shraddha Arya took to social media to upload a photo of her Kundali Bhagya co-star's bruised knees. In the photo, her left knee looks bruised and swollen, while the right knee also sustained a few scratches. It is known how she got the injury, but going by Shraddha's caption, it seems she was performing a stunt. In the caption, Shraddha wrote, "Come back home, you've already won for all of us. #KhatronKeKhiladi" She also added a red heart and crying emoji to her post.

Take a look at Shraddha's post here:

Shraddha Arya has turned cheerleader for her best friend ever since Anjum went to South Africa for the reality show. A few weeks back, Shraddha called Anjum a 'warrior' and was all praises as she suffered a leg injury.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Fans are on the edge of their seats to watch the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The contestants include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

