Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih pens a heartfelt note for Shiv Thakare, says 'I've found a heart of gold'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will soon hit the screens with another exciting and engaging season. The contestants have recently flown to South Africa to shoot for the 13th season of the show. Along with shooting, the participants are also having a gala time knowing each other. It seems that the contestants have formed a great bond off-screen as well and their BTS snaps of having fun in South Africa are too entertaining to miss.

Anjum pens a note for Shiva:

Among others, Kumkum Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih and Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare can be called the best buddies of the town. The two have been constantly sharing a glimpse of their friendship on their social media handle. A few hours ago, Anjum took to her Instagram and shared a few snaps with her friend Shiv Thakare.

Sharing these photos, she penned a beautiful note for her friend. Anjum wrote, "I have found a heart of gold I pray that he outlive…This friendship has this essence of love Truly these memories will relive… Will fight will chide will make mistakes Will forget and will forgive…A friend like you will be for life Ain’t it ? My dear Shiv @shivthakare9 #shivanjum #Khatronkekhiladi13 #fearfactor #anjumfakih #shivthakare."

Take a look at their PICS here-

As soon as this post was up, Shiv Thakare, within a few minutes, commented on Anjum's post and wrote, "nzoomfakih Yee rulayegi kya pagli ye ladki all-rounder hai baba .. jo b krti hai best krti hai." Nyrraa M Banerji also dropped a comment on this post and wrote, "This is soooooo cute."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants of the show will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

