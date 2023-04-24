Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir CONFIRMED for Rohit Shetty-led show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 is one of the much-awaited seasons of the show and fans are quite excited to know the names of the contestants. According to several reports, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 shooting will go on floors in May 2023. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept and every season is loved by the viewers. The makers are also gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, and several popular names have been approached to join the show. As per recent reports, several names are now confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir join KKK13:

As per an ETimes TV report, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is also one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Sharing her excitement about participating in the show, Archana expressed she is thrilled to be back on screens with this stunt-based reality show. She also revealed that her tenure in Bigg Boss 16 taught her the value of bravery, and she is ready to bring the same spirit to the show. "With my humour and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits. I am excited to embark on this journey and emerge victorious," concluded Archana.

According to an Etimes TV report, Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja is all set to participate in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. While talking to the portal, Arjit confirmed his participation and said that it is a 'dream come true' moment for him. He also expressed that he loves adventure and he is ready to take on challenges and come out victorious. the Kundali Bhagya actor also added, "This show is not just about conquering phobias, it's also ab learning more about myself and my capabilities."

After Archana Gautam and Arjit Taneja, Splitsvilla 14 winner and Roadies 18 participant, Soundous Moufakir, is all set to take participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Speaking about her participation, Soundous says, “I think my entire life has been a preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show has captured some of the most epic conquests of fear. I’m thrilled about competing with contestants who want to push the boundaries of their physical endurance. My journey in Splitsvilla and Roadies has taught me lessons that will come in handy during my stint on this show. I can’t wait to get on this heart-pumping ride with the other daredevils.”

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13:

According to several reports, the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 such as Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjali Anand, might leave the city in May to shoot for the show. Some reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

