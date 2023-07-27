Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam tells Daisy Shah 'ungli nahi karne ka'; Here's reason for their brawl

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam, has a huge fan following on social media who found her entertaining in every way, but Daisy Shah disagrees. After Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam participated in Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where she crossed paths with Daisy Shah. Being on the Indian reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, both the contestants faced each other in the tasks. Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah have now got into a social media brawl. Read on to know why.

Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah's cold war:

In one of Daisy’s recent interviews, when asked if Archana Gautam was entertaining in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the actress reacted and denied it. Shah admitted not finding Archana Gautam funny during their Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stint. Archana responded to Daisy on her official Instagram. Taking to her Instagram story, the Bigg Boss 16 fame wrote, “2 baar eliminate kiya hai na esliye @shahdaisy naraj hai mujhse koi nahi babu it's a show usme entertainment karke ke or stunt krne ke hi @colorstv pesai Deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much.”

Take a look at the PIC here-

Archana further posted another video of herself and warned Daisy Shah. She said, “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna mujhe varna main hath kar deti hu, phir kuch jada hi sach bol deti main.”

Take a look at the PIC here-

Daisy Shah drops a cryptic post as she faces backlash:

Without naming anyone, Daisy Shah posted two stories on her Instagram account, reacting to the backlash. In her first post, the actress wrote, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people! If I don't like somebody's way of poking and instigating people then I don't. More over the amount of disrespect a particular person had towards others while performing stunts in the show was just very crass. Channel only shows you what you want to see... a lot many facts have been edited from the show."

Take a look at the PIC here-

In a follow-up post, Shah added, “If you understand the difference between CLASS and CRASS then You have my respect."

Take a look at the PIC here-

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah both are contestants on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While Archana rose to fame after her Bigg Boss 16 stint, Daisy made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 movie Jai Ho. She has been a part of movies like Race 3, Hate Story 3, among a few others.

