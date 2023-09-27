Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam vs. Hina Khan for ticket to finale week showdown

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Last week, contestant Soundus Moufakir was eliminated from the show. The makers have introduced a one-of-a-kind twist with the introduction of Challengers' Week. Daredevil contestants from the previous seasons entered the show to give a cutthroat competition to the contestants of the current season. By far, episodes with Faisal Shaikh and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been aired. Hina Khan is set to take over as the Challenger in the upcoming week.

Archana Gautam versus Hina Khan

As per a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, contestant Archana Gautam will have to go against challenger Hina Khan for a stunt. The twist is that this week contestants will win a direct Ticket to the finale. In the promo, Hina Khan is seen acing the stunt while contestants cheer Archana to win the stunt. Towards the end of the promo, Hina is seen smirking which leaves the audience confused if she did the stunt better than Archana.

Have a look at the promo

Challengers' Week

In Challengers' Week, challengers Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan are asked to perform a stunt before anyone else and set a benchmark. The contestant of the current season then strives to overdo or meet the target set by the challenger. While Faisal and Divyanka have a tough time with the contestants, Hina is all set to unleash the rifts between the contestants by revealing what they think about each other. The statements by contestants that Hina will disclose will surely lead to some arguments among the contestants.

Archana Gautam's journey in the show so far

Archana has been quite a promising contestant on the show. She has surprised audiences as well as host Rohit Shetty with her performance in some of the stunts. She had a tiff with ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare and was going through a tough time but Rohit Shetty intervened and made the duo hug it out. Archana Gautam's friendship with other contestants like Aishwarya Sharma and Nyrra Banerjee is quite celebrated.

