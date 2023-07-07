Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam's taunt for Shiv Thakare has Bigg Boss connection; Can you guess what?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, led by Rohit Shetty, is one of the much-anticipated reality shows on Indian Television. The 14 courageous contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the upcoming much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After shooting for 53 days, the contestants and host Rohit Shetty recently returned to the city. The makers of the show are now releasing promos featuring the dardevil contestants and raising the excitement bar.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Promo:

A few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare faces challenges while attempting intense stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While performing water stunt, Shiv was seen drowning in another current stunt he was seen suffering from the current. Seeing him struggle during stunts, Archana Gautam took a dig at him and said, "Bigg Boss samaj liya hai kya." After hearing this statement, Shiv was seen hiding his face and looked embarrassed. The caption of this promo read, "Apni mandali ke bagair, kaise karega Shiv khatre ka saamna? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi, 15th July se, Sat-Sun 9pm, sirf #Colors par. #KKK13 #KhatronKeKhiladi13 @itsrohitshetty."

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Promo here-

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a brave lineup of 14 contestants who have participated in this show to channel their inner khiladi and fight their phobias. These contestants are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

According to several reports, Aishwarya Sharma has bagged the ticket to the finale and has secured herself from getting eliminated in tasks. This stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to premiere on July 15, 2023, and will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also catch the show on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select.

