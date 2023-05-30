Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja gets injured while shooting for Rohit Shetty-led show; See PIC

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s contestants are having a thrilling experience as they are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants have been constantly sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles and keeping their digital family updated regarding their whereabouts. The 14 daredevil participants have begun shooting for the stunts which we will soon see when the show premieres. Amidst this, contenders such as Aishwarya Sharma and Rohit Roy have suffered minor injuries. Joining this list is Arjit Taneja.

Arjit Taneja injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Arjit Taneja, who is known for his heart-throbbing persona and impressive performance, is also a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It seems like while shooting for a stunt the actor suffered a minor injury. A few minutes ago, Arjit took to his social media handle and shared a picture of his injured hand. Sharing this snap on his Instagram story, Arjit wrote, “Daag achhe hain..”

Take a look at Arjit Taneja’s injured hand:

Arjit Taneja's professional life:

Arjit Taneja stepped into the industry by participating in the hit reality show Splitsvilla 6. He was then seen in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya and was associated with the show from 2014 to 2016. Post this, Arjit starred in several other shows such as Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Banni Chow Home Delivery, and more.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty.

