Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja's bestie Sriti Jha reveals his funny nickname; records heartfelt message

And soon the viewers will have the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! The makers didn't leave any stone unturned to make the season successful. From roping in popular and controversial names from the showbiz industry to introducing new twists, the season has been quite entertaining. The show is currently in its last leg and soon the show will mark its conclusion. As the show nears its finale, host Rohit Shetty gave a beautiful surprise to the TOP 7 contestants of the show.

Arjit Taneja receives a surprise message from bestie Sriti Jha

In the upcoming episodes, host Rohit Shetty shares messages from the TOP 7 contestants' family and friends. Archana Gautam got a hilarious message from brother Gulshan Gautam while Rashmeet Kaur received a heartfelt message from her mother. Arjit Taneja received a cute message from her bestie Sriti Jha. Arjit and Sriti have known each other since Kumkum Bhagya days. Both the actors connected instantly and remained friends even after they exited from the show. The duo was also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani'. In the video, Sriti is seen congratulating Arjit for his journey in the show. The actress expressed that she is proud of her friend and wants him to get the trophy home. Towards the end of the video, Sriti can be seen calling Arjit by a funny nickname 'momo'. When asked about the nickname, Arjit revealed that his friends call him that because of his love for momos. This left everyone in splits.

Have a look at the promo:

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has already been shot. Almost all evicted contestants were a part of the shoot. Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare will be seen giving a rocking performance. The finale of the show will air on 14 October 2023. The TOP 7 finalists of this season are Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Nyrra Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, and Rashmeet Kaur. The semi-finals of the show will commence from this weekend. The makers will introduce a double-elimination twist in the semi-finale.

