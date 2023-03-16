Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Asim Riaz to join Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show? Report

Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most interesting and loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show has a massive fan following owing to its engaging concept, and every season has been loved by the viewers. Over the years, numerous celebs have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the strongest daredevil contestant emerged as the winner of the show, after battling gruesome stunts. Now, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 was recently announced on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16.

Asim Riaz to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

According to Telly Chakkar's report, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Reportedly, Asim has been offered a huge amount to join this show. However, there is no confirmation of this. The reports also suggest that Asim was also asked to join Khatron Ke Khiladi's last season but due to unknown reasons, he could not be a part of it. Telly Chakkar also reported that names such as Sanaya Irani and Prince Narula have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but there is no confirmation on this.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show.

Update on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty recently graced Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 to announce the next season of the stunt-based reality show. Rohit Shetty then revealed that one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 will get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Bigg Boss 16 finalists Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary competed against each other in several tasks to get a direct entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shalin Bhanot aced all stunts and Rohit Shetty offered him Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused the offer stating that he has several phobias. Recently in an interview, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also revealed that she has been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and is thinking about the offer. If Priyanka accepts the offer, the actress will be the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

About Asim Riaz:

Asim Riaz came into the limelight after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. Soon after this, Asim cemented his foothold in the music business and delivered some hit tracks one after the other. Asim took the internet by storm recently when he dropped a video with French music producer DJ Snake on his social media handle. Asim has delivered some hit songs such as Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana have starred in numerous music videos such as Pinjara and Gawara Nahi, which were also hit among their fans.

