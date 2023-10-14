Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Boyfriend singer Dino James triumphs with winner's trophy

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has finally come to an end. The show was a roller coaster filled with thrilling stunts, fears, and a few controversies. After defeating many contestants, rapper and singer Dino James lifted the winner's trophy. Dino had a remarkable journey in the show. During the initial weeks of the show, host Rohit Shetty had announced that according to him Dino would surely make it to the finale.

Dino James defeats Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The Top 3 finalists were Dino James, Arjit Taneja, and Aishwarya Sharma. However, Aishwarya couldn't complete the finale stunt and thus the final call was between Arjit and Dino. All the contestants were curious to know who won the show and were praying for their favorite to lift the trophy. Later, Rohit Shetty announced Dino James as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. While Arjit finished the stunt in 12:24 seconds, Dino finished the stunt earlier in 9:55 seconds. Dino will take away a stunning car home as a winning gift and a prize money of 20 lakh rupees.

Have a look at Dino's performance in the Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale was full of entertainment. The contestants as well as the host of the show Rohit Shetty revisited the memories from the season. The grand finale of this season had all the evicted contestants come together. The finalists Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James gave dance performances. The episode was laced with fun tasks for the contestants as well as a shayri battle between girls and boys.

The episode also had the daredevil host Rohit Shetty roasting the contestants over their journey in the show. A special segment was dedicated to giving awards to the contestants of this season. The categories of awards ranged from Most Fattu Khiladi to Most Entertaining Khiladi among others.

Pinkvilla wishes Dino James the heartiest congratulations on winning the trophy.

