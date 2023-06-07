Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma drops PICS with her 'favourite' and it's not Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's actress Aishwarya Sharma is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 in Cape Town, South Africa. Aishwarya and the other contestants have been constantly sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles and keeping their digital family updated regarding their whereabouts. Aishwarya's fans can't keep calm as the actress will soon be seen performing gruesome stunts in the show and channeling her inner 'khiladi.'

Aishwarya Sharma's new post:

A few hours ago, Aishwarya Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a few snaps with her 'favourite' person and it is not Neil Bhatt. Infact, Aishwarya has dropped a few amazing photos with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty. Sharing these pictures with her fans and followers on her Instagram handle, Aishwarya wrote, "My favourite @itsrohitshetty @colorstv."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's post here-

As soon as this post was up, Neil Bhatt was quick enough to comment on Aishwarya's post, he wrote, "Aakhi publeeecccc ka favourite @itsrohitshetty !!" Aishwarya's former co-star Sacchin Shrof from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also commented on her post and wrote, "My pillar of strength." Archana Gautam also commented on the post and wrote, "Kya baat."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV.

