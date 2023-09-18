Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare rings in Ganesh Chaturthi with fans, brings home police Ganpati

Shiv Thakare, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 and a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a special twist. This year, he has brought home a police-themed Bappa to tribute to the frontline workers. Thakare has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and close ones, but this year, he has decided to share the joy with his fans and the police officials as well. This gesture has won the hearts of many and goes on to highlight his gratitude for the frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiv Thakre brings Police- themed Bappa

The Marathi Bigg Boss winner posted a story on his Instagram, celebrating with joy and bringing Bappa home with the frontline workers. The actor was surrounded by fifty police officials along with fans who welcomed the idol as the fans were dancing. This gesture has won the hearts of many people.

A fan wrote, "Shiv unveils Police Bappa...Such a beautiful Idol...I remember last year also they had a similar idol with a phone in bappa's hand to spread awareness about cyber crime. Happy to see Shiv's association with Mumbai Police" Another fan wrote, "Whenever @shivthakare says Kyuki bappaa kae saath Mera alag connection hai .. I really feel that :) #shivthakare unveiled Police Bapaa statue And they performed a small performance on Bapaa arrival ..! Mangal Murti Morya"

Currently, Shiv is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 with other contestants. He made his TV debut from Roadies Rising and has also released a music video on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani pens Nia Sharma heartfelt birthday wish: 'Craziest woman I know...'