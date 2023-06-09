Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Shiv Thakare to be a part of Roadies 19? Find out

Popular star Shiv Thakare is known for winning the hearts of the audience by showcasing his genuine personality on reality shows. From Roadies to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Shiv has come a long way and has carved a niche for himself. At present, the reality show star is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 in Cape Town, South Africa. However, along with this, Shiv will also be seen on another reality show as a special guest.

Shiv Thakare returns to Roadies 19:

According to reports, Shiv Thakare, who started his journey with Roadies as one of the contestants will soon be back on the show. Recently, one of the promos released by the channel hinted at bringing back one of the contestants in the latest season. Shiv’s fans noticed his voice in the promo of Roadies 19 and were excited to see him back on the small screen. Shiv will be visiting the show as a guest gang leader. Shiv shot for the episode of Roadies 19 before he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about Roadies 19, the show began with a bang, and several aspirants are auditioning for this adventurous reality television show. This season features Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders, whereas Sonu Sood has stepped in as the host of the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

The 14 courageous contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 include Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The participants will be performing the stunts for the first five days in a jungle in South Africa with host Rohit Shetty. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV.

